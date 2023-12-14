Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Reduced by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,611,000 after buying an additional 747,679 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after buying an additional 386,534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,372,000 after buying an additional 163,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $33.15. 139,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

