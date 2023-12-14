Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.48

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.48 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 292258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

