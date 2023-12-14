Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.65. 70,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.