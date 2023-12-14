Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.65. 70,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
