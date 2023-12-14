Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

