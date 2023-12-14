Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,928 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

