Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

