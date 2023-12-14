Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

