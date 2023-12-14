Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHX stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

