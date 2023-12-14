Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Raised by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

