Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. 371,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

