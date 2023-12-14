SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCSK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCSKF remained flat at $16.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. SCSK has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

Get SCSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SCSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

SCSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.