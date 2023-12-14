SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Down 32.2% in November

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SeaStar Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ICU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.34.
SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SeaStar Medical
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.
