Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Financial Comparison

Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sector 10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of AptarGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sector 10 and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 8.16% 13.94% 6.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A AptarGroup 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sector 10 and AptarGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given AptarGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Sector 10.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sector 10 and AptarGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00 AptarGroup $3.32 billion 2.55 $239.29 million $4.21 30.54

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 10. Sector 10 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AptarGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Sector 10 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures. The company provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. It also sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. In addition, the company offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company primarily sells its products and services through its own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

