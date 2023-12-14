Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

