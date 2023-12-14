Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Shell were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $353,296,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $65.13. 2,703,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

