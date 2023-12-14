Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 0.8 %

SHEL stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

