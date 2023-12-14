Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,539 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 240,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,310. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.