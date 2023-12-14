Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.65

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 18642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $788.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 394,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 362,138 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 242,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $5,816,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.