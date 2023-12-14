Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

Shares of LON OTB traded down GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.47 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.82. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 192.19 ($2.41). The company has a market cap of £270.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,707.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.32.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton bought 36,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £51,759 ($64,974.89). Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.