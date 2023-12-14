Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Expands By 250.0%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
