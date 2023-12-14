Short Interest in China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Declines By 32.1%

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 1,525,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,180.0 days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

Shares of China MeiDong Auto stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. China MeiDong Auto has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Get China MeiDong Auto alerts:

About China MeiDong Auto

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.