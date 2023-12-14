Short Interest in China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Declines By 32.1%

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 1,525,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,180.0 days.
China MeiDong Auto Price Performance
Shares of China MeiDong Auto stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. China MeiDong Auto has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
About China MeiDong Auto
