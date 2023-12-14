Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Declines By 81.1%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

