Short Interest in CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Increases By 219.3%

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 219.3% from the November 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMG Holdings Group Stock Performance

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

