Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Grows By 245.5%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GDTC
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile
CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CytoMed Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.