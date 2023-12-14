Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Grows By 245.5%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

