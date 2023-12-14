Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Increases By 215.1%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 215.1% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.11% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 6,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,781. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.