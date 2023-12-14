Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 79.3%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the November 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTEGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.99 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

