Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Expands By 307.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 307.9% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmmi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmmi during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Stock Performance

Farmmi stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Farmmi has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $9.16.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

