Short Interest in Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Decreases By 77.8%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -1.52. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

