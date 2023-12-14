Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Rises By 217.6%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 217.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ HROWL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.