Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Grows By 266.2%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 266.2% from the November 15th total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICCM

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 535.84%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.