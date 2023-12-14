Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Increases By 325.7%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 325.7% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Infobird has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFBD. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infobird by 1,991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 476,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

