Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Grows By 300.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESMV opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

