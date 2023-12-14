Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Decreases By 80.0%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Trading Down 0.6 %

Jardine Matheson stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

