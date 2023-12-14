Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Increases By 50.0%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIKOY remained flat at $30.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kikkoman in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Kikkoman

(Get Free Report)

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.