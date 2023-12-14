Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 38.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.26. 39,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,829. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $838.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.794 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

