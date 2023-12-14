Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Rises By 233.3%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 15th total of 948,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,601,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $73.46. 2,243,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

