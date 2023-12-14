Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Decreases By 55.8%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vasta Platform by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 17,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,576. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

