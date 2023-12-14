Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Expands By 400.8%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, a growth of 400.8% from the November 15th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

VS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 252,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.03. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 3,663.96%. Equities analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

