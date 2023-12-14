Short Interest in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Decreases By 26.5%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 426,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,699.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,911 shares of company stock worth $88,861. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 22.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 792,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 144,412 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,499.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

VWE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 101,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 71.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Free Report)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.