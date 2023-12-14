Short Interest in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Expands By 63.4%

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

VOXR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 70,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Vox Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXR. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

