Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Declines By 26.3%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 424,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,812. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 6.66%.

In other news, President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 598,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven R. Downing purchased 1,570,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 48.31% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 3,014,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VOXX International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 247.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 621,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

