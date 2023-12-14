Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.15. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.