Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.15. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

