Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

