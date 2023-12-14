Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 543,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $7,538,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKWD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 145,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.