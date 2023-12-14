Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors 0.49% -22.01% 0.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million $39.40 million 15.86 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors $14.11 billion -$224.22 million 71.98

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors 614 3046 2848 187 2.39

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

