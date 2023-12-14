SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.06

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 32117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

