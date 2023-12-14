Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.16 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.