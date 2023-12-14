Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.50

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 555374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Smartspace Software Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.65.

About Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

