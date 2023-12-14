Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNAP. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a reduce rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.23.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,534,301.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $66,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,472,542 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,849 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

