Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Bhatnagar Anish Sells 93,408 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $3,331,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,673.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 27,716 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $794,063.40.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.